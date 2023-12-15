Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $395,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,491 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in FedEx were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after buying an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $314,712,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $428,563,000 after buying an additional 799,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2,602.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $150,775,000 after buying an additional 632,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $282.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,666. The stock has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $162.61 and a one year high of $282.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.17.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 30.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.96.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

