Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $548,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Sysco were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 93,506.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,078,000 after purchasing an additional 132,850,890 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 70,686.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,373,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Sysco by 5,475.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,780,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,772 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sysco by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,008 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Down 0.7 %

SYY traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $73.70. 947,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,179. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.60 and its 200-day moving average is $70.64.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens cut their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

