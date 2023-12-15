Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,154 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.8% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $583.80. 1,796,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101,285. The company has a market capitalization of $265.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $578.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.23.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 27.97%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.11.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

