Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Invests $1.10 Million in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,297,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 84.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 554,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,691,000 after purchasing an additional 254,000 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 657.9% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 48,752 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 253,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,435,000 after purchasing an additional 46,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,024,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,322,699. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $112.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.87.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.