Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Invests $250,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,000. Schoolcraft Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $216.77. 40,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.59 and a 200-day moving average of $202.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $170.80 and a 52-week high of $217.66.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

