Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Invests $253,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,838,173. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.94.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

