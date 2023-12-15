Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Invests $254,000 in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRF. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PRF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,952. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $35.13.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

