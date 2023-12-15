Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Invests $254,000 in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.89. The stock had a trading volume of 59,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $35.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

