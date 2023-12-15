Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Invests $466,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.87. The stock had a trading volume of 117,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.73.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

