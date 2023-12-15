Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Lowers Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,268,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,955,019. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.68 and a fifty-two week high of $164.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.64 and its 200-day moving average is $142.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $136.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.