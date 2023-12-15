Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Lowers Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in MetLife were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,336. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.68.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

