Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Makes New $249,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295,255 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147,634 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015,875 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,663,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.27. 2,493,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,927,179. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

