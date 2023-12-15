Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Makes New $883,000 Investment in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO owned 0.23% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2,429.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 110.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MVF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 57,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,073. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

