Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $300.32. The stock had a trading volume of 204,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.27 and a 1 year high of $301.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $280.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

