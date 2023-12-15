Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,945,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IWR traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $77.24. 230,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,729. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $77.87.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

