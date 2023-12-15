Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Makes New Investment in LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF (BATS:MSVX)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF (BATS:MSVX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO owned approximately 0.81% of LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,204 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.75.

LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF Profile

Featured Articles

The LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF (MSVX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that can take long or short positions on derivative instruments based on the implied volatility of the S&P 500 Index and the CBOE Volatility Index.

