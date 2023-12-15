Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Makes New Investment in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of RTX by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of RTX by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE RTX traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,622,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,711,101. The company has a market capitalization of $115.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

