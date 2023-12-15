Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.27. 2,493,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,927,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.