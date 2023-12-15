Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wit LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.46. 697,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $187.38 and a 52-week high of $236.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

