Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Purchases New Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $3.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $483.34. The company had a trading volume of 96,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,644. The company has a fifty day moving average of $440.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $310.00 and a 12 month high of $483.45.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

