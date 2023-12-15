Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Purchases New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,459,000 after acquiring an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 353,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.64. 397,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326,608. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.09. The company has a market cap of $104.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $149.95.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

