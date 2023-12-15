Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Purchases Shares of 10,691 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,114,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,872,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,739,324. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.17.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

