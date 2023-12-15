Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Purchases Shares of 1,313 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.56. 149,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,924. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.20 and its 200-day moving average is $194.36. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $213.49. The company has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

