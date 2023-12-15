Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Purchases Shares of 6,885 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,104,988,000 after purchasing an additional 688,938,957 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5,751.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 6,551,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439,573 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% during the second quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $175,383,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,251,570. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.81. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $39.29.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

