Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Purchases Shares of 7,629 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,795,000 after acquiring an additional 276,413 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,306,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,626,597,000 after acquiring an additional 81,680 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,657,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,366,428,000 after acquiring an additional 110,983 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,262,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,826,000 after acquiring an additional 117,495 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,140. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.87 and a 200 day moving average of $155.54. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $165.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

