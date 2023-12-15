Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 1,045 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simmons Bank grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Altria Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,050,000 after purchasing an additional 133,685 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Altria Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,814,000 after purchasing an additional 200,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,710,000 after buying an additional 1,240,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 917.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 345,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after buying an additional 311,294 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.10. 2,766,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,957,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.23. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

