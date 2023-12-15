Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 200 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 19.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 23.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 27.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.60.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HON traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.85. 2,201,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,085. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $217.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $135.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.10 and a 200 day moving average of $192.89.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

