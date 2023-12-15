Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 26 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 266.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV traded down $14.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $465.01. The stock had a trading volume of 349,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,818. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $463.78 and a 200 day moving average of $456.49. The stock has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $521.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.53 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

