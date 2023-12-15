Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 295 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,491 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in FedEx were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.28. 461,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.17. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $162.61 and a one year high of $282.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.21 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Susquehanna raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.96.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

