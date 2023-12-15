Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 80 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lowered its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth $36,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $209,000. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $1,625,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:GWW traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $825.96. The company had a trading volume of 67,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $765.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $736.62. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $534.01 and a twelve month high of $830.84.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $749.57.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

