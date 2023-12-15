Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 95 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LMT stock traded down $5.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $440.20. The company had a trading volume of 516,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,928. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.48. The company has a market cap of $109.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

