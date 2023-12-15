Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Takes $471,000 Position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 256,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,249,000 after purchasing an additional 108,130 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 83,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,283,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 14,956 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,175 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.24.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

