Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Takes $514,000 Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 610.5% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.34. 24,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,639. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.70 and its 200-day moving average is $207.15. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $167.20 and a 12 month high of $221.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

