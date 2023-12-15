Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Takes $883,000 Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO owned about 0.23% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 6,787,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,682,000 after purchasing an additional 422,720 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 15.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 822,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 111,735 shares during the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MVF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,073. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

