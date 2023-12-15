Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 48,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.56. 149,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,924. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $213.49. The company has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

