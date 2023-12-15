Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Trims Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,758 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Target were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.07.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.85. The company had a trading volume of 787,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,250. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.93. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

