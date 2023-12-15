InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 35,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 35,696 shares.The stock last traded at $5.87 and had previously closed at $5.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of InnovAge from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

InnovAge Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.68.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $182.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. InnovAge had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of InnovAge by 386.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of InnovAge by 5.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of InnovAge by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of InnovAge by 20.5% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,402,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 238,551 shares in the last quarter. 12.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

