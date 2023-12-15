Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP) is Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,985 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September accounts for approximately 6.0% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 22.95% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September worth $15,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

USEP opened at $31.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average is $29.52. The company has a market cap of $73.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.36.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.