Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INO opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $104.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19,271.31% and a negative return on equity of 84.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Equities analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $30,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 469.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 76,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62,719 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

