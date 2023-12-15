Insider Buying: American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Insider Purchases $25,004.40 in Stock

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) insider Ulrich Trogele purchased 2,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $25,004.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,093.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ulrich Trogele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Ulrich Trogele purchased 5,000 shares of American Vanguard stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.72 per share, with a total value of $53,600.00.

On Thursday, December 7th, Ulrich Trogele purchased 5,015 shares of American Vanguard stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $49,999.55.

AVD stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American Vanguard Co. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $310.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.44 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $149.52 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American Vanguard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVD. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 539,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 255,190 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 494.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 300,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 250,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,322,000 after purchasing an additional 238,046 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,889,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

