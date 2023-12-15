Insider Buying: Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.04 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,064,888 shares in the company, valued at $28,794,571.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nicholas Sheridan Lewin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Nicholas Sheridan Lewin bought 5,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00.

Establishment Labs stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $79.88.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $38.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.84 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 467.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ESTA shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Establishment Labs from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

