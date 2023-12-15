Insider Buying: Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Director Purchases $24,925.00 in Stock

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) Director Brian A. Hennessy bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $24,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,103.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

HNNA stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 15.20, a current ratio of 15.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $50.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.85. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a boost from Hennessy Advisors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNNA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 150.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 30.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 30.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

