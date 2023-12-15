Insider Buying: Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Director Purchases $24,925.00 in Stock

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) Director Brian A. Hennessy bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $24,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,103.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Hennessy Advisors Price Performance
HNNA stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 15.20, a current ratio of 15.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $50.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.85. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $10.15.
Hennessy Advisors Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a boost from Hennessy Advisors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.71%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hennessy Advisors
Hennessy Advisors Company Profile
Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hennessy Advisors
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- How to tactically “buy the dips” in stocks with stock options
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Small cap coffee stock Westrock goes north as SBUX slides
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Ford stock: Company makes U-turn on electric pickup trucks
Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.