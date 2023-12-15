Insider Buying: Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Buys £150.43 in Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Hill bought 7 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,149 ($26.98) per share, for a total transaction of £150.43 ($188.84).

Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 10th, Gavin Hill bought 8 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,924 ($24.15) per share, for a total transaction of £153.92 ($193.22).

On Tuesday, October 10th, Gavin Hill bought 7 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,082 ($26.14) per share, for a total transaction of £145.74 ($182.95).

Oxford Instruments Price Performance

Shares of LON:OXIG opened at GBX 2,285 ($28.68) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,002.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,280.04. Oxford Instruments plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,634 ($20.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,884.80 ($36.21). The company has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,218.45, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33.

Oxford Instruments Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. Oxford Instruments’s payout ratio is 1,941.75%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 3,100 ($38.92) to GBX 2,955 ($37.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.62) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,281 ($28.63).

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.

Featured Articles

