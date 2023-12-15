Insider Buying: Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Director Purchases $95,900.00 in Stock

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) Director Joe T. Ford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 230,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,541.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Westrock Coffee Price Performance

NASDAQ:WEST opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Westrock Coffee has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.74.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $219.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.05 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 94.58%. Analysts predict that Westrock Coffee will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westrock Coffee

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth $36,640,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 30.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,640,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 378,866 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 112,254 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 31,686 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Westrock Coffee by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 97,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries.

