Insider Selling: Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Sells C$61,463.45 in Stock

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total transaction of C$61,463.45.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

TSE CS opened at C$6.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.70, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.75. Capstone Copper Corp. has a twelve month low of C$4.40 and a twelve month high of C$7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.55.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$432.27 million during the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.5624422 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.77.

Read Our Latest Report on Capstone Copper

About Capstone Copper

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.