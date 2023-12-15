Insider Selling: Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Sells C$61,463.45 in Stock

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total transaction of C$61,463.45.
Capstone Copper Stock Performance
TSE CS opened at C$6.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.70, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.75. Capstone Copper Corp. has a twelve month low of C$4.40 and a twelve month high of C$7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.55.
Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$432.27 million during the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.5624422 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Capstone Copper
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.
