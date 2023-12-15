Insider Selling: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) Director David S. Tierney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,766.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CPRX opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.11. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 17.81%. Equities analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $44,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $43,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

