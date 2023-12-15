Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells 34,329 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 34,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $2,753,529.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at $19,530,733.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cloudflare Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NET opened at $84.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $84.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.66.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 85,228.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,118,000 after acquiring an additional 22,676,741 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Cloudflare by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560,273 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,888 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,592,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NET

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.