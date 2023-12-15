Insider Selling: Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) Director Richard Parrillo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,480.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Richard Parrillo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 14th, Richard Parrillo sold 20,205 shares of Hudson Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $268,524.45.
Hudson Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $13.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $596.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $14.14.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on HDSN. B. Riley began coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Hudson Technologies in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Hudson Technologies in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HDSN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hudson Technologies Company Profile
Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.
