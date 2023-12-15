Insider Selling: Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) Director Richard Parrillo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,480.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard Parrillo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Richard Parrillo sold 20,205 shares of Hudson Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $268,524.45.

Hudson Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $13.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $596.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $14.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 27.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HDSN. B. Riley began coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Hudson Technologies in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Hudson Technologies in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HDSN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

