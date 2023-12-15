Insider Selling: Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) COO Sells $166,704.29 in Stock

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) COO James A. Sullivan sold 3,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $166,704.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Koppers Stock Performance

NYSE:KOP opened at $45.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $946.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.84. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.94 and a twelve month high of $46.07.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.75 million. Koppers had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Koppers’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Koppers by 23.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Koppers by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Koppers by 45.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koppers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Read Our Latest Report on KOP

About Koppers

(Get Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.