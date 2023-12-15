Insider Selling: LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) EVP Sells 21,528 Shares of Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) EVP Nicole Miller sold 21,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $231,210.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,864.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LegalZoom.com Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ LZ opened at $11.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 227.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.09 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 1.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered LegalZoom.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.93.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

